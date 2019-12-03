Modi writes to Moshe on 26/11 anniversary

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 04:02 IST

On the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Chabad house survivor Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg on his Bar Mitzvah and expressed the hope that the young man would one day return to Mumbai’s Chabad House as its Director.

In a letter written to 13- year-old Moshe, PM Modi said : “ Your story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss. The perpetrators of the cowardly terrorist attack on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai clearly failed. They could not subdue our vibrant diversity, nor could they dampen our spirit to march forward.”

Moshe’s parents were killed by Pakistani terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) on the instructions from Sajjid Mir from the control room in Karachi. Sajjid Mir lives under protection of Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Lahore with his children studying in Canada. None of the 26/11 perpetrators including the mastermind of the attack, Hafeez Saeed have been punished for the massacre despite Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency finding evidence that directly links the LeT and ISI with the massacre.

It is coincidental that the current FIA chief Bashir Ahmed Memon resigned in protest in Pakistan today.

Greeting Moshe with a Shalom and Namaste from India, PM Modi said in his letter : “ As you make this (Bar Mitzvah) important transition and cross a significant landmark in the journey of your life, the courage of Sandra and prayers of the people of India will continue to bless you for a long, healthy and successful life.” Sandra Samuel, was Moshe’s nanny at the time of the attack. She subsequently moved to Israel along with him and was granted Israeli citizenship.

Recalling his meeting with Moshe along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said that today India and Israel stand together even more determined against terrorism and hatred.