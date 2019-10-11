Watch l Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:43 IST

Mamallapuram has been turned into a virtual fortress for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping . PM Modi and the Chinese President are set to hold informal talks in Mamallapuram. The India Navy has deployed warships at some distance from the shore. Over 5000 policemen are also keeping a watch on the area and all entry points to Mamallapuram are being monitored. Around 800 CCTV cameras have also been set up to keep a watch on the areas in and around Mamallapuram.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST