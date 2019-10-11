e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Watch l Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore

Mamallapuram has been turned into a virtual fortress for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping . PM Modi and the Chinese President are set to hold informal talks in Mamallapuram.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:43 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Mamallapuram has been turned into a virtual fortress for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping . PM Modi and the Chinese President are set to hold informal talks in Mamallapuram. The India Navy has deployed warships at some distance from the shore. Over 5000 policemen are also keeping a watch on the area and all entry points to Mamallapuram are being monitored. Around 800 CCTV cameras have also been set up to keep a watch on the areas in and around Mamallapuram.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST

tags
top news
PM arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit
PM arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit
Oct 11, 2019 12:06 IST
Iran says two missiles hit oil tanker off Saudi coast
Iran says two missiles hit oil tanker off Saudi coast
Oct 11, 2019 12:12 IST
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
Oct 11, 2019 07:53 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News