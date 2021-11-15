Modi releases instalment of housing scheme funds in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to around 147,000 beneficiaries from Tripura via video-conferencing on Sunday. The PM said, earlier money was transferred to others, but due to direct transfer to their accounts, the beneficiaries will get the entire amount.

In this instalment, ₹709 crore out of ₹2,800 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of the recipients.

“Today the first instalment given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has given a new impetus to the dreams of Tripura. I heartily congratulate all the people of Tripura, about one and a half lakh families who got the benefit of the first instalment”, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the thinking that keeps Tripura poor, keeps the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today.

Now the “double engine” (state and central) government is engaged in development of the state with full force and sincerity, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that once upon a time the country’s North-East region felt neglected, but today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country.