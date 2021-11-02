Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh produced in court, ED seeks 14-day custody

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was produced before a special court in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which questioned him in connection with a money laundering case on Monday. Deshmukh was arrested late on Monday after 12 hours of questioning.

Deshmukh was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who is presiding over the special holiday court, a little after noon.

Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh is arguing on behalf of the ED before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. The agency, which is investigating the case, has sought 14-day custody of Deshmukh. The politician will oppose the remand.

Before producing him in court, the prosecuting agency had taken the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a regular medical checkup.

Deshmukh appeared before the ED for questioning afte skipping at least four summons. He was questioned over the alleged ₹100 crore extortion and money laundering case.

The ED's case is that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra's home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by the politician's family.

Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court rejected Deshmukh's petition challenging the ED summons for him to appear before the agency.

The allegations of extortion against Deshmukh were first made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who said the NCP leader asked dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. Deshmukh had to resign in April following the allegation.

He has refuted these allegations saying the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).