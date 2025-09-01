Moneylender held after family's suicide in UP's Shahjahanpur; helpline to report usury launched

A moneylender was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a businessman, his wife, and their child in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Monday. Police recovered evidence from the accused's phone, including recordings of him abusing Grover and pressuring him to repay dues within 48 hours. (Representational)

On August 27, a businessman and his wife were found hanging, and their four-month-old son was dead in another room of their house. It was surmised that they gave poison to him first.

In another incident on Saturday, a man allegedly ate poison after alleged harassment by a corporator.

The two incidents have triggered outrage in the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Roza police arrested Shanky Anand on Sunday.

Anand admitted to lending money to the victim at 12 per cent interest without a licence, the officer said.

Police recovered evidence from Anand's phone, including recordings of him abusing the victim and pressuring him to repay dues within 48 hours.

The accused also admitted to harassing the victim's wife over repayment and claimed that others had also lent money to the businessman at high interest, Dwivedi said.

Police have issued a toll-free number, 78-39-860-856, to report harassment by moneylenders and have formed five teams to investigate such matters.

"No moneylender will be spared. Strict action will be taken," Dwivedi said, adding, such offenders will be booked under the Gangsters Act.

The Samajwadi Party on Monday staged protests demanding action under the Gangsters Act against moneylenders in the district.

SP district president Tanvir Khwaja alleged that usurers were running a "network of exploitation" and blamed them for both cases.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).