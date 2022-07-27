Monkeypox: 21-day isolation, triple-ply mask, Centre's advisory for patients

The central government has issued guidelines for the management of monkeypox as India has reported four cases of the virus - three in Kerala and one in Delhi. Amid growing fears of monkeypox in the country, the Centre on Tuesday also held a high-level meeting to review the potential outbreak of the viral disease and advised all states to direct hospitals to watch out for symptomatic patients, who have travelled to the monkeypox-affected countries recently.

The World Health Organization ( WHO) has already declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency. Globally, over 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and territories.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Common symptoms of the infection include fever, skin rashes (these begin from face, and spread on to arms, legs, palms, and soles), enlargement of the lymph node, headache, muscle ache, or exhaustion, cough, and soreness in throat.

Here are the guidelines issued by the central government for monkeypox patients:

1) The infected person should wear a triple-layered mask.

2) The patient should remain in isolation until all lesions have healed and the scabs have completely fallen off.

3) After coming in contact with a monkeypox patient or their contaminated materials, one has to stay in isolation for 21 days

4) To reduce the risk of contact, skin lesions should be thoroughly covered to the greatest degree feasible.

5) Any health workers who have unprotected exposure to monkeypox patients or possibly contaminated materials need not be excluded from duty if asymptomatic but should undergo surveillance for symptoms for 21 days.

6) Practice good hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing hands with soap and water or sanitiser.

(With inputs from agencies)

