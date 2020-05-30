e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monkeys attack lab assistant, snatch Covid blood samples

Monkeys attack lab assistant, snatch Covid blood samples

The Covid-19 testing lab is situated on the college premises and a health worker was on his way to handover the samples to a laboratory when a group of monkeys attacked him and ran away with at least three samples being taken for testing.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 08:33 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The monkeys tore the kit and tried eating the sample. The matter came into focus after a video of the incident began circulating.
The monkeys tore the kit and tried eating the sample. The matter came into focus after a video of the incident began circulating.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Sensation gripped Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical (LLRM) College on Thursday after a group of monkeys snatched some samples of suspected Covid-19 patients from a health worker, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Covid-19 testing lab is situated on the college premises and a health worker was on his way to handover the samples to a laboratory when a group of monkeys attacked him and ran away with at least three samples being taken for testing. The monkeys tore the kit and tried eating the sample. The matter came into focus after a video of the incident began circulating. Deputy superintendent of the college Dr Dheeraj Baliyan was asked to probe after it came to the notice of principal Dr SK Garg.

Dr Baliyan said monkeys are a problem inside campus. “The entire area has been sanitized and the staff has been directed to take extra precautions.” He said the monkeys many a time had attacked doctors and often entered the wards.

tags
top news
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In