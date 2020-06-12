Monsoon arrives, to keep date with Mumbai in 48 hrs

india

New Delhi: Under the influence of a low pressure area which is lying over the Odisha coast, the monsoon has surged and covered the entire Bay of Bengal, northeast India, some parts of Arabian Sea. Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, according to India Meteorological Department.

Conditions are favourable for monsoon to advance into many other parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the next 48 hours. It will also enter West Bengal and Odisha. “The monsoon has strengthened its pace because of the low-pressure system which developed over Bay of Bengal. In fact, by early next week, it will enter Gujarat, covering many parts of central India. This system has helped the monsoon move at its normal pace. It’s too early for us to tell if monsoon will arrive over Delhi on its normal date, June 27,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

Monsoon rains till May 12 are 34% in excess with northwest India recording 42% excess rains, central India recording 95% excess rains, south peninsula 28% excess and northeast India 4% deficient. Due to the low pressure area, scattered heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall in some areas is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa in the next couple of days and some heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over interior Karnataka, interior Maharashtra and Odisha on Saturday.

Parts of northwest India will also get thunderstorms over the weekend. “This is because moisture laden easterly winds are blowing over northwest India and a western disturbance is also impacting the region. So intermittent thundershowers can be expected for the next 2 to 3 days,” she added.