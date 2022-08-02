Monsoon: IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Kerala, Tamil Nadu for next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till Thursday after several parts of the states recorded extremely heavy rainfall and flooding since Monday.

A red category warning implies that local authorities need to take immediate action to prevent disasters caused by heavy rain.

“An east-west shear zone has developed [in the region], which normally happens during weak monsoon conditions. In such zones, the easterly winds move to the north and westerly winds to the south. This is an area of high convergence and because of this, central and northern parts of Kerala are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall continuously for three days, while parts of Tamil Nadu will also receive very heavy showers. There can be localised flooding incidents...hilly areas of the Western Ghats may experience landslides, mudslides, etc. People in these areas should take precautions to prevent impact from extreme rainfall and associated disasters,” said M Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

Also Read:Normal monsoon rainfall likely in August-September: IMD

Between Monday and Tuesday, Enamakkal in Kerala’s Thrissur recorded 23 cm of rainfall; Kochi airport area, Kodungallur and Chalakkudy recorded 21 cm each; Aluva 18 cm; Neryamangalam 17 cm; Peerumedu, Piravam, Ernakulam South, Perumbavur, Kollengode, Ambalavayal and Vilangankunnu 15 cm each. In Karanataka, Shirali in Uttara Kannada recorded 29 cm of rain, Subramanya in Dakshin Kannada 22 cm, Karwar 11 cm.

A shear zone is currently passing over southern India in middle tropospheric levels, and is likely to shift northward gradually over the next 4-5 days, according to the forecast. Simultaneously, a north-south trough is also passing from south Chhattisgarh to Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels. The western end of the monsoon trough is lying north of its normal position and its eastern end is near its normal position.

The monsoon trough is likely to be near normal or south of its normal position August 5 onwards. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep from August 2-4; south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 6 and over Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala till August 6, the IMD said.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over south interior Karnataka on Tuesday and August 6; north interior Karnataka from August 4-6; Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 5 and over coastal Karnataka on August 6. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala, Mahe and adjoining Tamil Nadu till August 4; south interior Karnataka on August 3-5 and over coastal Karnataka from August 2-5.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with and thunderstorm is very likely over the Konkan region and Goa from August 4-6; Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and central Maharashtra on August 5 and 6; Vidarbha and Marathwada on August 6.