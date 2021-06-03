Monsoon likely to hit India's southwest coast today: 5 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said south-westerly winds strengthened in Kerala, resulting in an increase in rainfall in the state and set the favourable stage for the onset of monsoon on Thursday.

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," IMD said, adding that an increase in cloudiness over the area means there is a high possibility of even more rainfall over 24 hours. "Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period," the weather department said.

Here are 5 points on this year's monsoon in India:

- Monsoon is an important variable in the state of India's rural economy. The country receives about 70% of its annual rain during the monsoon season, which is crucial for crops such as rice, soybean, and cotton.

- After two years of above-average rainfall, the IMD, in its second long-range forecast, has predicted normal monsoon rainfall at 101% of the long-period average (LPA) this year. The LPA is the average rainfall (88cm) recorded in India every year between June and September from 1961 to 2010.

- According to IMD, the monsoon was above normal at 110% and 109% of LPA in 2020 and 2019. In 1996, 1997, and 1998, it was normal at 103.4%, 102.2%, and 104%, respectively.

- As part of the monsoon's onset, strengthening of lower level south-westerly winds will take place and widespread rainfall is likely in the north-eastern states this week, IMD said. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

- Last week, the weather department had predicted that the monsoon would reach India on May 31 but it revised its forecast after it got delayed by a few days. Issuing a clarification over the previous announcement, M Rajeevan, secretary at the ministry of earth sciences said "no one can be perfect". “@Indiametdept will never manipulate data or make statements to justify their forecasts. They admit forecast failures with humility. In weather & monsoon forecasts, no one can be perfect. We are also accountable to Indian tax payers. We show respect to our country,” he said.