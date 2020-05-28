e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD

Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD

An area of low pressure formed over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea on Thursday. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday and move northwestwards towards the south Oman and east Yemen coasts during the next three days.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 14:32 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Another low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, close to the Indian coast between May 31 and 4 June.
Another low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, close to the Indian coast between May 31 and 4 June.(Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
         

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach the Kerala coast around its normal date of June 1 and earlier than forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is because conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon winds to advance as a low pressure area is expected to develop over the Arabian Sea between May 31 and June 4.

An area of low pressure formed over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea on Thursday. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday and move northwestwards towards the south Oman and east Yemen coasts during the next three days.

It is also likely to intensify into a cyclone but may not impact India’s west coast, IMD scientists said.

Another low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, close to the Indian coast between May 31 and 4 June.

“Scattered low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over southeast and west central Arabian Sea,” IMD said in its cyclone bulletin for Thursday.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said: “The second low pressure area is likely to bring rain to the west coast and make conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon earlier than expected. We can expect onset of the monsoon over Kerala around June 1 or 2.”

He added, “This low pressure area is close to the Indian coast and is likely to bring rain. The present low pressure area is far from our coast and isn’t likely to have a huge impact on the west coast. It’s already very close to the Yemen and Oman coasts.”

tags
top news
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In