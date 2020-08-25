Monsoon session set to be held from Sept 14 to Oct 1 with Covid guidelines

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 02:04 IST

Indian Parliament’s much-awaited monsoon session should start from September 14 and end on October 1 , the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh has recommended, according to people familiar with the matter.

The dates will now have to be approved by the Union cabinet, which will then forward them to the President.

CCPA has also suggested a total of 18 sittings as the government has a total of 11 ordinances to clear, the people cited in the first instance added on condition of anonymity. The government is also bracing for a demand from Opposition parties to debate the India China border conflict, the Covid situation, the state of the economy, problems of migrant workers and the recent allegations against social media giant Facebook.

According to the people, the government is discussing with stakeholders, a plan that involves skipping the Question Hour to reserve more time for debates and legislative business. “Conducting Question Hour requires huge manpower which is not advisable amid pandemic. We are talking to different parties before taking the final call,” said one official. HT has previously reported that during wartime in 1962, 1965 and 1971 and the Emergency (1975-77), the Lok Sabha didn’t have question Hour.

Officials added that the government and the two presiding officers will also decide whether the proceedings of the two Houses be in two shifts—Lok Sabha in the morning and Rajya Sabha in the afternoon, or vice versa —or spread across alternative days. According to officials, the Rajya Sabha secretariat favours shifts.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting on August 27 to discuss how to prepare for the session.

The Houses are being prepared for the session with measures such as ultraviolet germicidal irradiation of the air-conditioning system, 10 display screens for live proceeding, placards to indicate names of parties, earmarked seats for top leaders and special cables linking the two Houses.

While ministers, former PMs and floor leaders will get preference in the main chamber, many party MPs — even from the ruling party — will be accommodated in the galleries.

The government will aim to replace 11 ordinances during the session. This includes a cluster of agriculture-related ordinances promulgated during the Covid pandemic to help Indian farmers such as the Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance And Farm Services Ordinance and essential commodities amendment ordinance.