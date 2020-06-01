Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:03 IST

The weather department on Monday announced the onset of southwest monsoon in the country and said it will be normal in India this year.

“We have declared monsoon onset in Kerala based on the favourable conditions today,” Dr M Mohapatra, director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at a press conference on Monday to give long-term details about the monsoon season in the country.

He further said that Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three days due to the southwest monsoon.

“Widespread rainfall is predicted in Kerala in three days. More than 80 per cent stations of IMD have recorded more than 2.5 mm rainfall,” said Dr Mohapatra.

Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, who accompanied Dr Madhavan at the press conference, said that conditions are becoming more favourable for a good monsoon.

“Quantitatively, the monsoon rainfall between June to September over the country would be 102 per cent of its long period average,” said Dr Rajeevan.

Dr Madhavan talked about a new low-pressure system forming in the Arabian Sea which will have its impact on the monsoon system too.

“Another monsoon system, a vortex, has developed in the Arabian Sea. This depression is currently 690 km away from Mumbai, in the south-southwest direction,” said Dr Mohapatra.

He said that the low-pressure system is expected to move northwards and then turn North-East and will hit the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast on June 3.

“Maharashtra and south Gujarat will receive heavy rain on June 3. More than 20 cm rainfall is expected in coastal districts of Maharashtra like Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai etc,” said Dr Mohapatra.

“Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over South-East Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours,” he said adding that fishermen are advised not to venture out during this period.

The country’s annual monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Monday, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for the country’s farm-dependent economy.

The monsoon delivers about 70% of India’s annual rainfall.