Monsoon to withdraw around Oct 26; rain likely over NW India around Oct 23-24

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from remaining parts of northeast India, north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of West Bengal, some parts of Central Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Odisha, some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, entire Goa, some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Central Arabian Sea today and tomorrow according to India Meteorological Department.

With the likely setting in of northeasterly winds over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the monsoon is likely to withdraw completely around October 26.

Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India from around October 26.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the Comorin area and neighbourhood and a trough is running from the cyclonic circulation to the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. Under its influence, widespread and heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till today.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region especially Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from October 22 to 24 and adjoining plains of northwest India till 24.

Isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty wind and hailstorm is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23.