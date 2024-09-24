Monsoon withdraws from parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana

The Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dark clouds loom over the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday. (AFP)

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining Northwest Bay off north Andhra - south Odisha coasts. A shear zone is running roughly along North Peninsular India between middle and upper tropospheric levels above mean sea level tilting southwards.

IMD bulletin did not mention if monsoon will withdraw from more areas on Wednesday.

Heavy to very Heavy rainfall occured (6.5 cm to 20.5 cm) at isolated places over Gujarat Region, West Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe on Monday.

In association with low pressure area, isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa till September 26; Madhya Maharashtra on September 25 and 26 and Gujarat on September 26.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over northwest India except east Uttar Pradesh where Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall during next 2 days and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall during next 5 subsequent days during the week. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on September 28. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on September 26; Uttarakhand on September 26 and 27; East Uttar Pradesh until September 29; West Uttar Pradesh on September 28.

HT reported on Tuesday that the monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch, IMD announcing the beginning of a phenomenon that should bring some relief to many parts of the country that has seen a wet monsoon. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during next 24 hours, IMD said.

IMD’s director general M Mohapatra said on Monday: “Monsoon withdrawal is expected to be further delayed as rainfall is expected over rest of country and parts of northwest India.”