Month after CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father dies in Mysuru

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:47 IST

Gangaiah Hegde, father of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, passed away following prolonged illness at a Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda hospital in Mysuru on Sunday.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the cremation will take place in Chikmagalur on Monday.

Hegde passed away nearly a month after his son Siddhartha’s demise.

Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from the Netravati Bridge, later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31.

Staying true to the family’s coffee-related heritage of over 130 years, reports say that Gangaiah Hegde started out as a coffee planter at an estate in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka.

He quickly turned it into a successful business and was revered in the local community.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 08:47 IST