Months after big NDA win, Bihar set to see another political twist, Nitish Kumar to file Rajya Sabha nomination tomorrow

Months after a massive victory for the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar — which paved the way for a record 10th term for Nitish Kumar — the JD(U) supreme who held the helm of the state politics for two decades is all set for a new role. Nitish Kumar is likely to contest Rajya Sabha elections. (PTI)

Sources told HT that Nitish Kumar is likely to enter the Rajya Sabha, marking a new turn in Bihar politics, which has already seen several twists and turns over the past decade.

Nitish is likely to file nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna, PTI quoted sources as saying. The political development would mean that Nitish can no longer remain the chief minister of Bihar, a state dominated by JD(U) for the last two decades, irrespective of whether RJD or BJP alliance comes to comes.

Earlier in the day, a crucial meeting of the Janata Dal (United) was held where top party leaders, including Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh were present.

The JD(U) supremo is expected to file nomination alongside Nitin Nabin, another figure from Bihar who made a surprise debut as the BJP chief, according to a PTI report.

"JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will file their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present on the occasion," PTI quoted a source as saying. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present in Patna for the event.

The nomination of Nitish Kumar to the Upper House comes amid speculations that Nitish's son Nishant Kumar was expected to make entry into politics with Rajya Sabha nomination from the JD(U) camp. Elections to five seats are scheduled in Bihar. While the BJP is pitching its contestants in two seats, the JD(U) is expected to name two candidates.