Moose Wala's murder: 4-member Punjab SIT to probe escape of gangster

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the key accused in singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, who fled from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police last week.

The SIT will be headed by inspector general of police (IGP) Patiala range MS Chhina, with additional IG Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Opinderjit Singh, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora, and DSP, AGTF, Bikramjeet Singh Brar as its members.

As the opposition on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in the state for the “serious lapse”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that a look-out notice had been issued against the gangster and he would be nabbed soon.

Also Read | Punjab Police's big reveal on link between Salman Khan, Moose Wala case accused

Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur claimed the government was offering all kinds of luxuries to criminals inside the jail. “We have no hope for justice now. Soon a WhatsApp number will be issued and will start holding candle marches for justice. They are trying to bury the case,” she alleged.

“What the new government has done in the last six months, have you seen any change? Instead of focusing on the real work, they are busy in doing useless things. Those who killed my sons are roaming around with security and one has easily escaped," Charan said.

Tinu, who is said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, fled from custody on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case.

In the wake of the incident, Pritpal Singh, Mansa CIA in-charge case, and also a member of the SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case was suspended and subsequently arrested.

The Punjab Police had also issued a high alert across the state, and a search operation was launched in neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON