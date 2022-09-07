Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
Mansa SSP had on August 31 said that an email was sent to the official account of Moose Wala, which was forwarded to the police
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was ‘real’.
As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
A team is already in the neighbouring state and has the said accused – who is ‘linked’ to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – under arrest, the sources mentioned above said.
After returning to the country, Balkour on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the Mansa police, claiming that a threat email was sent to him for extortion purposes, due to which his “life was in extreme danger”.
Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder, had on August 31 said that an email was sent to the official account of Moose Wala, which was forwarded to the Mansa police.
“We started the investigation immediately, but the written complaint was filed by Balkour Singh today, after which an FIR was registered. The threat seems to be real and we hope to get a breakthrough in this case soon,” he added.
The FIR has been registered under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Sadar police station.
Calling it a “warning from SOPU group”, the alleged email reads, “Listen, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, if you will continue to talk regarding the security given to Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and our brothers, you will not even know when someone will come and kill you. Further, you and your son are not the owner of this country. Your son got our brother killed so we killed him. We have not forgotten that Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a fake encounter; you should also not forget this because everything happened due to your pressure. In the end, if you will speak much, you will meet an even more brutal fate than Sidhu. I am AJ Bishnoi from Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Kala Jathedi SOPU group.”
Moose Wala’s father in his recent statements had alleged that the gangsters accused of killing his son were brought to the court amid heavy security as if they were “some kind of VIPs”.
On May 29, six shooters had gunned down Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10km away from the singer’s native village Moosa.
The SIT has named 36 persons as accused in this case and filled a 1,850-page chargesheet against 24 of them.
-
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.
-
Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. 'AAP government keen to set up film city' Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India's first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab.
-
Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers
A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him. In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside.
-
Reeling under marital stress, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire
In a shocking incident to have emerged from Ghudani Kalan village, a woman set Manjit Kaur, the accused's mother's three-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler. Following the incident, Khanna police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused — identified as Rupinder Kaur. The three-year-old has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where his condition has been described as critical.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
