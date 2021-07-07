More Covid-19 curbs in Kerala with high positivity rate areas from today

The Kerala government has decided to impose more Covid-19 restrictions based on Test Positivity Rate (TPR), at the same time allow relaxation where it is low. This will come into effect from Wednesday.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after a Covid-19 review meeting on Tuesday, decided to impose Covid-19 restrictions based on local bodies on the basis of TPR. "Areas below TPR 5 are included in category A, areas 5 to 10 are included in category B and areas 10 to 15 are included in category C. Areas with a TPR above 15 will be in category D," said a release issued by the Kerala CMO.

Kerala on Tuesday reported14,373 new Covid-19 cases and 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 13,960. When 10,751 recovered as many as 1,04,105 in treatment; The total number of those recovered is 28,77,557. The overall test positivity rate is 10.9 per cent.

Check out the latest guidelines here:

The government offices in the A and B category areas will be fully staffed and the government offices in the C category will work with 50 per cent staff strength. According to the latest TPR, 82 local bodies will be included in category A, 415 in category B, 362 in category C and 175 in category D. Restaurants and hotels in A and B can operate where they can cater home delivery and takeaway until 9:30pm. Indoor games and gyms that do not have close physical contact can operate without AC. Ventilated hall or open area should be chosen for this. No more than 20 people are allowed at a time. The Covid-19 review meeting also decided to allow the accommodation in tourist areas in accordance with the standard operating procedures of the Union ministry of health and the guidelines of the ministry of tourism. However, admission is open to those who have been vaccinated and come with an RTPCR certificate.

5.The chief minister directed the Medical Education Department to intervene and ensure an inspection system to ensure that the medical colleges are open and the food outlets there are compliant with the Covid-19 standards.