More members are now being allowed to discuss bills says UP Assembly Speaker Mahana

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Lucknow on January 19, Mahana said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be present during the event.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the winter session of the state Assembly, Mahana said that more and more members are now being allowed to discuss the bills presented in the Assembly.

The positive change in perceptions about the legislature is clearly visible, he said.

In this session, most members got the opportunity to express their views on amendments to the bills. Members were also expected to express their views while staying focused on the subject matter to avoid unnecessary repetition.

"With this objective, all MLAs have been requested to thoroughly study the bills before attending the House. Many MLAs appreciated this initiative, saying that they had received the opportunity to have a meaningful discussion on the bills for the first time, whereas previously they did not have complete information about the bills," Mahana said.

In the upcoming "interaction programme", MLAs will be advised to come to the House in the next session, only after thoroughly reading the bills.

Now, simply raising a hand will not be enough to get an opportunity to speak. Instead, it will be ensured that members participate in the discussion with proper knowledge of the subject, he said.

In the next session, MLAs may be asked at any time about the basic spirit and key provisions of the bill presented, he said, and added that the objective is to democratise the legislative process.

The Speaker also informed that during the recently concluded winter session, the House proceedings were not adjourned even once.

Furthermore, a discussion was held in the House on Vande Mataram, with participation from most of the MLAs.

Most importantly, for the first time since independence, the complete Vande Mataram song was sung unanimously in the House, which will likely be recorded as a memorable and historic moment in the history of the Legislative Assembly, he said.

The Speaker said the "All India Presiding Officers' Conference" will be inaugurated on January 19 by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Lucknow.

During the conference, discussions will be held on various contemporary and parliamentary issues on January 20-21, and it will conclude with an address by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, he said.

On January 22, delegates from across the country will depart for a visit to Ayodhya, he added.

Referring to his 35 years of parliamentary experience, he said that it is satisfying to see the positive and constructive aspects of the legislature coming to the forefront. The media has also played a significant role in this.

Earlier, there were more negative perceptions about the legislature, but a positive change is clearly visible, Mahana said.

He said that a large number of people from across the state are visiting the Assembly, providing people with an opportunity to understand its functioning and increase their awareness of democratic institutions.

He said that the increasing public visits to the Assembly show the strengthening of both public trust and public awareness regarding the legislature.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.