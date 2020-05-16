e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘More power to India-US friendship’: PM Modi tweets after Trump’s ventilators offer

‘More power to India-US friendship’: PM Modi tweets after Trump’s ventilators offer

Donald Trump had announced the decision to send the ventilators on Twitter to underline close relations between the two countries.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators, each estimated to cost about Rs 1 million, to help Indians combat Covid-19, people familiar with the developments told HT.
The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators, each estimated to cost about Rs 1 million, to help Indians combat Covid-19, people familiar with the developments told HT.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Donald Trump after the US president offered to donate hundreds of ventilators to India to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

“More power to 🇮🇳 - 🇺🇸 friendship!” he added.

Trump had announced the decision to send the ventilators on Twitter to underline close relations between the two countries.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendrmodi during this pandemic,” the president wrote in the tweet, as he went on to acknowledge the vaccine projects.

The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators, each estimated to cost about Rs 1 million, to help Indians combat Covid-19, people familiar with the developments told HT.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In