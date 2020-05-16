‘More power to India-US friendship’: PM Modi tweets after Trump’s ventilators offer

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Donald Trump after the US president offered to donate hundreds of ventilators to India to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

“More power to 🇮🇳 - 🇺🇸 friendship!” he added.

Trump had announced the decision to send the ventilators on Twitter to underline close relations between the two countries.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendrmodi during this pandemic,” the president wrote in the tweet, as he went on to acknowledge the vaccine projects.

The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators, each estimated to cost about Rs 1 million, to help Indians combat Covid-19, people familiar with the developments told HT.