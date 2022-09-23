More rain likely in Delhi-NCR; Schools shut in Noida, Gurugram | Top updates

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion due to the incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the second consecutive day. According to the district administration, Gurugram received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rain in most areas in the national capital region.

“A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours,” IMD tweeted late Thursday night.

With IMD predicting more rain in the region, authorities have ordered to shut schools in Noida and Gurugram for Class 1-8. The corporate and private institutions in Gurugram have also been advised to let their employees work from home in view of the waterlogging.

Here are the top weather-related updates:

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh till September 25.

East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on September 23 ,25 and 26.

In view of the rainf forecast for September 23-24, the district magistrate in Aligarh has ordered schools to be closed for two days.

The fresh spells of rains will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent and keep the air pollution and the temperature in check.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch. It usually takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

