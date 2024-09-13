More rain likely on Friday as Delhi records highest rainfall since 2021

Intermittent showers were expected across Delhi on Friday after overnight rain took the overall rainfall for September to the excess category while annual crossed 1,000mm, the highest since 2021, amid a yellow alert relating to expected adverse weather. The annual rainfall received so far is 1,005.7mm. (HT PHOTO)

Safdarjung meteorological station, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 25.8mm of rainfall between 8:30 pm on Thursday and 5:30 am on Friday. The total rain recorded at Safdarjung this month until 5:30 am on Friday was 123.6mm, which is slightly above the long-period monthly average for the month or 123.4mm. Delhi also received excess rain of 390.3mm in August compared to the monthly average of 233.1mm.

The annual rainfall received so far is 1,005.7mm, the highest since 2021, when Delhi recorded 1526.8mm of rain. The year 2021 was Delhi’s second-wettest ever. The all-time high was 1534.5mm in 1933. Delhi logged 888.6mm in annual rainfall last year and 811.4mm in 2022.

Safdarjung received 23.2mm of rain between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, Palam 12mm, Delhi University 38mm, Narela 8mm, Pitampura 11mm, and Mayur Vihar 7mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall for the rest of Friday due to a depression moving closer to the region. IMD said the depression will weaken into a low-pressure area by Friday afternoon.

In its bulletin at 1:45 am on Friday, IMD said the depression over central Uttar Pradesh was moving towards the northeast, with an average speed of six km per hour in the last six hours.

“It is likely to continue to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. The system is under continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Delhi and Lucknow,” the IMD said.