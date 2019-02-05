More support for Mamata Banerjee against Modi; Kejriwal, Naidu coming soon

Political support continued to pour on Tuesday for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in against the alleged intimidation of the state police officials by the Centre using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a political tool. Two chief ministers are heading to Kolkata where Banerjee is protesting the alleged move by the Narendra Modi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are expected to visit Kolkata to extend their support to Banerjee’s “Save India” dharna that the West Bengal chief minister launched on Sunday night.Follow live updates here

The sit-in entered third day on Tuesday. Responding to a question as to how long will her dharna continue in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “The decision will be taken after consultation with other leaders, not only within the TMC (Trinamool Congress) but leaders of other parties who have extended their support to us.”

“We will talk to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who extended his support. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also coming today. We will talk to everyone who supported us,” she said.

In New Delhi, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The government is settling scores with opposition after interfering in autonomous bodies. We are fighting against those elements. It is not about an individual, an officer or a party, we are fighting against government’s attempt to discredit autonomous bodies.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also backed Banerjee’s dharna and accused the Modi government of missing its power. He said, “With bad intention and by keeping election in mind, they are (Centre) misusing the power and conducted raid at commissioner’s house.”

“I support it (Banerjee’s sit-in). Mamata Banerjee did the right thing. She’ll face court later but nobody should misuse ED, IT or any agency. Narendra Modi is creating anarchy. Can anybody raid your house? They have rights to work as per law.They didn’t have any order or warrant,” he said.

On the other hand, a notice was given in Parliament for discussion on the “attack on institutions” in the Rajya Sabha. RJD MP Manoj Jha gave a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the ‘attack on institutions including CBI’.

DMK leader Kanimozhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the dharna venue on Monday to express solidarity with Banerjee, who has turned her protest venue, “satyagraha mancha” into her office from where the chief minister has been discharging her duties, including signing of papers.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a report on the current situation to the Centre. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had sought a report from the governor on the current situation in West Bengal.

Banerjee began her sit-in after a team of CBI officials reached Kolkata and attempted to question city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams in West Bengal. The CBI officials were allegedly detained at a police station and prevented by the officials from questioning the police commissioner.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 11:28 IST