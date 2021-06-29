More than 1 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in Karnataka since January

Karnataka has reported wastage of more than 100,000 vaccines since the beginning of inoculation drive in January, 2021. The state wasted 2.29% of doses per district on an average, according to a health department official.

Among the districts, Bagalkot reported the highest vaccine wastage with 22,196 doses at 12.66% followed by Hassan district with 17,028 at 8.01%, leading Kannada daily Prajavani cited state health officials .

One of the reasons for the wastage has been the requirement to vaccinate10 people for each vial during the first vaccination drive, the state health officials told to local media, on condition of anonymity. Ideally, at least 10 persons should get vaccinated within 4 hours of opening a vial containing 11 ml vaccine that remains efficacious for 4 hours.

Bagalkot district health officer, Dr Ananth Desai informed that wrong statistics on the CoWIN portal about the doses administered has also caused wastage in Bagalkot’s Gulegagudda taluk. He clarified that the portal showed only 34,000 doses as being used up, even though Guledagudda taluk had used 54,800 vials of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. “Due to this erroneously published data, Guledagudda taluk had wasted over 20,000 vials of vaccine. It is a human error however, and we are rectifying the data on the portal”, Dr. Desai said to Prajavani.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district, Nitesh Patil has assured saying “all precautions have been taken to completely stop the vaccine wastage or minimise it in the district".

Despite the wastage of vaccines, 10 districts of the state have also achieved more than the targeted vaccination. Shivamogga, by administering 6% more doses than the target, has topped among these 10 districts. This could be achieved due to increased awareness and monitoring of the optimum use of vaccines, informed Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar.

Other nine districts that have vaccinated above the target are Udupi with 5.57 %, Dakshina Kannada - 4.71%, Dharwad -4.25%, Haveri- 4.16 %, Uttara Kannada- 3.65%, Chikkamagaluru-2.25 %, Belagavi-1.72 %, Kodagu- 1.36 %, Bengaluru (BBMP area)- 1.29 % and Mysuru with 0.13% . The supply of vaccines had also played a role in achieving above the target in these 10 districts, reported local media.