Morning aarti at Mata Vaishno Devi to be performed at afternoon due to solar eclipse

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:57 IST

The daily morning aarti at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, located in Katra at the Trikuta mountains in the Jammu division of the union territory Jammu & Kashmir, would be performed from 2:20 pm to 4:00 pm, instead of the usual 6:20 am to 8 am because of an annual solar eclipse on Sunday, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced.

The live telecast of the morning aarti and the live darshans of Maa Vaishno Devi’s Pindi Roop would be available between 2:20 pm and 4:00 pm on Sunday, it added.

The rare celestial event, called the “Ring of Fire” eclipse will be visible on Sunday, which is also the summer solstice -- the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

A partial eclipse will be visible for people in the rest of the country, except those who

live along the path of the annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath.