Morning brief: Air India to operate 3 flights between India and Ukraine, and all the latest news

Air India to operate 3 flights between India and Ukraine, first one today

Amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Air India will be operating three flights on the India-Ukraine route, starting Tuesday. The other two flights are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday. Read more…

Why this French woman is suing India? The case of Marie-Emanuelle Verhoeven

Marie-Emanuelle Verhoeven spent 17 months in Tihar fighting an extradition case. On Chile's request, India tried to extradite her using a 125 year old law. Delhi High Court had dismissed India's plea in 2017 but Verhoeven is still traumatised. Verhoeven was detained in 2015 on a false case from her time as prison officer in Chile (1987-95). Watch the video for more.

'If BCCI ask me to reveal the name, I would...': Wriddhiman Saha breaks silence on reporter threat case

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Monday admitted that he would not reveal the identity of the journalist, who threatened him for an interview, to the BCCI when communicated over the tweet he shared on the messages. Read more…

Alia Bhatt stuns in another white saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, her earrings are unmissable

Actor Alia Bhatt is raising the bar high for ethnic fashion with her back-to-back jaw-dropping looks to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. \Even her latest look played around with these elements and stunned her followers. We loved it too. Read more…

Goldie Behl on casting Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani in Mithya: 'We didn’t know what her lineage was'

Goldie Behl, the showrunner of Mithya, has claimed actor Huma Qureshi deserves far more opportunities for the talent she has. He has also said Avantika Dassani was chosen for the thriller series through a normal casting process that involved an audition. Read more…