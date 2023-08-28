Morning brief: Ajit Pawar's 'no permanent enemies in politics' remark amid feud with uncle; and all the latest news

‘No permanent enemies, this is…': Ajit Pawar after Sharad Pawar's remarks Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, addressing a rally in Beed on Sunday, said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics. Ajit Pawar's statement comes after his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that there was “no split” in the…read more. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai's Dharavi slum and Adani's plans to redevelop it: Timeline

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani aims to convert Mumbai's Dharavi slum into a modern city hub, while acknowledging that resettling its 1 million residents will be a challenging task. Here is a timeline of Dharavi's development and previous failed efforts to remake the 594-acre (240-hectare) slum.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces to join Taiwan presidential race

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan's next president as an independent candidate. Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he…read more.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's legacy grows with thunderous and gold-clinching 88.17m throw at World Athletics Championships

At just 25 years old, Neeraj Chopra keeps on adding to his already king-sized legacy. The Olympics gold medallist from Tokyo 2021, Neeraj now has a Worlds gold medal after securing a top-podium finish in men's javelin at the World Athletics Championships. As India went to sleep…read more.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's film continues to soar in India, mints ₹ 17 crore on third Sunday

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has been making and breaking new records since its release. The film has now earned ₹17 crore on the 17th day of its release, as per Sacnilk.com. It is slowly inching towards entering the ₹500 crore club. The week one collection of the film is ₹284.63 crore…read more.

Miss Diva Universe 2023 is Shweta Sharda from Chandigarh. Read all the facts you need to know about her inside

Shweta Sharda was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023 last night in a star-studded ceremony held in Mumbai. Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai crowned Shweta at the event. Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja from Delhi was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON