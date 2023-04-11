Morning brief: Amid ‘government-funded’ tag row, Elon Musk calls BBC as…, and all the latest news
‘I think…’: Elon Musk's email to BBC amid Twitter's ‘government-funded' tag row
Elon Musk described the BBC as “among the least biased” media organisations after Twitter mistakenly labelled the news organisation as “government-funded media”. Read more
Sachin Pilot on fast today despite Congress's stern warning. 10 points
Despite the Congress's Monday night warning, Sachin Pilot seems to be firm on holding a fast on Tuesday against his own party-led government in Rajasthan, under chief minister Ashok Gehlot, to press for action against corruption in the state. Read more
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in comfy-chic outfits watch over Malti Marie during her first Easter. See new pic
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's first Easter in London, United Kingdom. Read more
Sushant Divgikr wants equal playing ground for every artiste: 'Needs to be called out'
Sushant Divgikr is the latest name attached to the upcoming podcast series on Audible, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord. They join Saif Ali Khan who plays Peter Quill and Vrajesh Hirjee who plays Rocket. Read more
Watch: Harshal fluffs run-out, Karthik fumbles, Avesh throws helmet, fan cries - The craziest last over in RCB vs LSG
Two days, two last-ball finishes. The IPL 2023 is just getting started. After an eventful Sunday evening where Rinku Singh stunned Gujarat Titans out of the blue, madness ensued in another dramatic last-over finish which saw the Lucknow Super Giants edge RCB by 1 wicket on Monday. Read more