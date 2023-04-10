Home / India News / Morning brief: BBC objects to ‘government-funded media’ label on Twitter account, and all the latest news

Morning brief: BBC objects to ‘government-funded media’ label on Twitter account, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Twitter BBC Controversy: The BBC's twitter account has 2.2 million followers.

Twitter labels BBC ‘government-funded media’. It objects saying ‘funded by…'

The BBC objected to being labelled as “government funded media” on one of its Twitter accounts. The account which has 2.2 million followers, shares updates about BBC's television programmes, radio shows and podcasts and breaking news stories. Read more

Pak wanted to get 'cheap Russian crude oil like India…': Imran Khan’s praise

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again praised India's foreign policy saying that Islamabad "wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India" but was not able to do so as his government collapsed. Read more

'Greatest finish in T20 history': Mind-boggling similarity spotted between Rinku Singh's knock and Kohli's PAK heroics

Rinku Singh on Sunday pulled off a stunning heist to hand Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) an unthinkable win in Ahmedabad against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares fun family pics from Easter Sunday as Malti plays with chocolate eggs, sports custom-made T-shirt

Priyanka Chopra has shared several glimpses of Easter celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Read more

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber twin in black for anniversary celebrations

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's love story is straight out of a dream. Sunny and Daniel often keep sharing snippets from their personal diaries on their Instagram profiles and give us glimpses of their personal lives. Read more

