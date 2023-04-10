Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber twin in black for anniversary celebrations

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's love story is straight out of a dream. Sunny and Daniel often keep sharing snippets from their personal diaries on their Instagram profiles and give us glimpses of their personal lives. Sunny and Daniel are also known for their sharp sense of dressing. Sunny is an absolute fashionista, and she keeps making her fans drool with snippets from her fashion diaries. From looking dapper in hoodies to showing us how to deck up perfectly for a festive evening with family, Sunny keeps giving us all kinds of fashion goals. Sunny and Daniel's twinning diaries are our absolute favourite. The couple ensures to deck up in the same colours when they step out of their home. Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber twin in black for anniversary(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny and Daniel celebrated their anniversary a day back. The actor was spotted with her husband in Juhu, Mumbai as they stepped out to visit a restaurant to celebrate their anniversary. The actor decked up in shades of black as she twinned with husband Daniel in casuals. The couple posed in comfy casuals as they smiled with all their hearts for the cameras. Sunny looked stunning as always in a black bodycon cropped top with a closed neckline and full sleeves, and further teamed it with a black pencil skirt. Showing off her toned midriff, Sunny posed for the cameras and looked pretty. Daniel, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black T-shirt with graphic prints and a pair of black trousers.

Sunny and Daniel posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny wrote the sweetest words for her husband in a special Instagram post. Sharing a monochrome picture of themselves, Sunny wrote, " Happy Anniversary to my one and only! I love you so much! Looking forward to the next chapter of our lives! We are just getting started."

Sunny, for the anniversary celebrations, wore her tresses into a clean bun and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Daniel accessorised his casual look in a black hat.

