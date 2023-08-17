Morning brief: BJP leader calls out estranged brother for Isro fake news; and all the latest news

BJP leader calls out estranged brother for Isro fake news, says: ‘Family last always’ BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called out estranged brother Tehseen Poonawalla after Tehseen on a YouTube channel claimed that the government did not pay the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization salary for three months. The claim was fact-checked by PIB and termed as fake. Tehseen, a Congress loyalist, clarified that he stands by what he said and that engineers and people below the rank did not get salaries for three months. Read Here. Shehzad Poonaalla (L) and Tehseen Poonawalla (R)

US airlines to double flights to China as Covid limits ease

The three largest US airlines plan to more than double the number of flights to China in the coming months as they take advantage of a deal between the nations to ease pandemic-era travel restrictions. American Airlines Group Inc. told Bloomberg on Wednesday it would add three weekly flights between Dallas and Shanghai early next year. Read Here.

PCB add Imran Khan in updated tribute video after outrage, bizarre justification for omission sparks fan fury again

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had marked the nation's 76th Independence Day with a poignant video tribute to some of their cricketing legends and the country's key achievements in the sport. The two-minute twenty-one-second video journeyed through Pakistan's cricket history, from its 1952 international debut to the 1992 World Cup victory, culminating with the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the omission of Imran Khan, a pivotal figure in Pakistan's cricket landscape, sparked controversy, with many interpreting it as politically motivated. Read Here.

AP Dhillon with Banita Sandhu parties after docuseries screening; Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh look chic: Who wore what

AP Dhillon hosted the screening of his upcoming Prime Video India docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai last night. The event was a star-studded affair with big names from Bollywood and Punjabi singing industry in attendance. The guest list included names like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's best friend Orhan Awatramani, Mrunal Thakur, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah, MC STAN, and more stars. Read Here.

Gadar 2 box office day 6 collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film crosses ₹ 250 cr mark, moves fast towards ₹ 300 cr

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is churning big numbers each day. After a massive ₹ 55 crore haul on the Independence Day, the film dropped on Wednesday but still comfortably crossed the ₹250 crore mark with collection of ₹ 34.50 crore as per early estimates, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The film will soon cross the ₹ 300 crore mark. Read Here.

