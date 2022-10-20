Morning brief: Cyclonic storm expected to develop over Bay of Bengal by Monday, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclonic storm expected to develop over Bay of Bengal by Monday

A low-pressure area is likely to form on Thursday and move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression by Saturday morning over the central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. Read more…

Sameer Wankhede alleges caste discrimination by officer who investigated him

A day after it emerged that a vigilance probe had found several irregularities in the 2021 Cordelia drug bust case and the incarceration of Aryan Khan and 19 others, the National Commission for Schedule Caste has decided to investigate a complaint made by Sameer Wankhede against the man who conducted the vigilance inquiry, deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh. Read more…

Major rejig in India's national selection committee: Three new faces likely

A major rejig in the national selection committee is in the offing, including the possibility of a new Chairman. Following the exit of Abey Kuruvilla as the West Zone selector in February, the vacancy is yet to be filled. The BCCI is also set to bring in two more new faces in the five-member committee. Read more…

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set cute couple goals, Shehnaaz Gill decks up in black saree at Bollywood Diwali bash. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaaz GiIl attended the Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani. The event was also attended by Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, among many others. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities decked up in stunning outfits were shared by the paparazzi. Read more…

Baby’s way of eating birthday cake makes people say they want to try it too

What happens when you cut a cake on your birthday? Usually, the cake is sliced in even pieces and distributed among the guests. This kid, however, ‘came up’ with an interesting way of eating cake on his special day. And the baby’s style has now prompted people to say that they want to try it too. Read more…