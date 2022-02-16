Morning brief: Delhi mulling to lift more curbs as Covid-19 cases decline and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi considers lifting more curbs as Covid-19 cases dip

Health experts advising the Delhi government have recommended the remaining Covid restrictions be removed since the daily case count has continued falling, with the positivity rate too well under control. Read more

Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fifth and final case of fodder scam: A timeline

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the Doranda treasury embezzlement case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Tuesday. Read more

Rainfall or snowfall expected in Western Himalayan region

Isolated light rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

Chinese space junk, not SpaceX rocket debris, headed for Moon, say astronomers

An astronomer who claimed a piece of one of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 booster rockets was going to slam into the moon in March has admitted making a mistake — he now says the hunk of space junk belongs to a Chinese rocket. Read more

'India's success in WCs have come because of them': Gavaskar backs return of 31-year-old star to take all-rounder's role

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday backed the return of 31-year-old star to the Indian team after a gap of seven years to fill the role of a fast-bowling all-rounder, which the team has missed since Hardik Pandya's injury issues. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar shares about memories that live rent free in his heart. What are yours?

Sachin Tendulkar often takes to Instagram to share different kinds of posts. Be it showcasing his cooking skills or talking about feeding stray dogs, his shares never fail to create a buzz. Read more

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai at 69

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues, reported news agency PTI. The news of his death was confirmed by hospital doctor. Read more

Alia Bhatt takes over Berlin in white off-shoulder gown before Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere at Berlinale: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is an unstoppable force when it comes to her choices both in films and fashion. The star rarely makes a sartorial mistake and always impresses fans with glam moments. Read more

