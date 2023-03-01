Morning brief: Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The site of the crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece. (REUTERS)

26 dead, 85 injured as two trains collide in Greece; rescue ops on

Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured in a collision of two trains near the city of Larissa in Greece, news agency Reuters reported quoting fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis. Read more

G20 challenge: Reaching a consensus on Ukraine war

As G20 foreign ministers gather in New Delhi for what is expected to be a stormy meeting under the shadow of the Ukraine crisis, the Indian side will push the consensus reached at the leaders’ summit in Indonesia in order to find a way out, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

RRR song Naatu Naatu to be performed at Oscars, here's who will perform on stage

RRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards which are to be held on March 12 (March 13 in India). Read more

'2nd option': BJP shows Kejriwal's 2013 tweet as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign

BJP's Amit Malviya dug up a 2013 tweet of Arvind Kejriwal on corruption. “AAP leaders chose the second option - sent to jail for corruption,” Malviya tweeted. Read more

Indian national shot dead in Australia's Sydney after he stabs cleaner: Report

A 32-year-old Indian national was shot dead by the Australian police after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner and threatened police officers with a knife, a report said. Read more

Domestic, commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked in Delhi. Check latest rates

Domestic LPG cylinders have become dearer by ₹50 while the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been hiked by ₹350 in Delhi from Wednesday. Read more

Ben Stokes provides big update on availability for CSK after knee injury: 'I've had conversations with Fleming...'

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes had an injury scare during the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, that ended in a 1-1 draw. Read more

Signs of weak kidney, tips to prevent chronic kidney disease

Want to stay healthy throughout life? Watch out for these signs of weak kidney and check out this list of tips to prevent chronic kidney disease. Read more

Man’s melodious rendition of Mere Yaara will touch your soul

The video of a man singing Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan's song Mere Yaara from the film Sooryavanshi was posted on Twitter. Watch here

