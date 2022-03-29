Morning brief: Fuel prices hike in India again, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fuel prices hiked again, petrol touches ₹100-mark in Delhi. Check updates

India registered a seventh hike in fuel prices in eight days on Tuesday as the government continues to underline that the Ukraine war is one of the factors behind the spike. Read more

Bharat Bandh enters day 2; banking, transport services partially hit on 1st day

India's first major protest after the conclusion of a crucial round of state polls - the Bharat Bandh strike - led to a partial disruption of banking and transport services on Monday as the two-day agitation kicked off. The 48-hour protest has entered the second day on Tuesday, and the impact is likely to continue. Read more

‘Golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award. Read more

Delhi HC slams Twitter for inaction against user targeting Hindu Gods

Delhi High Court pulled up Twitter for no action over objectionable content targeting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. A Twitter user had posted objectionable content targeting Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kaali' but no action was taken by the social media giant. Watch more

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock with Instagram post for slapping him, Academy launches formal investigation

A day after slapping comedian, presenter Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Oscars, Will Smith issued him a public apology on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Will posted a long note saying that he was embarrassed and his actions were 'out of line'. Read more

Deepika Padukone in shimmering sheer saree and blouse attends TIME100 Impact Awards with Ranveer Singh: See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone was honoured at the TIME100 Impact Awards last night held in Dubai, and the pictures and videos from the occasion are going crazy viral on social media. The star attended the awards ceremony at the Museum of the Future with her husband, Ranveer Singh, in a dazzling look. Read more

Elder sister bonds with her younger sibling and it is heartwarming to watch

The bond between sisters is one of the strongest. Their relationship from childhood to being adults is like a journey where they discover a lot about each other and often become best friends. This video posted on Instagram shows such a bond forming between two sisters who have a four-year age gap. Read more