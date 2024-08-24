Morning brief: How SPG thwarted possible threat to Modi in Kyiv; Bangladesh guards stop India from building fence, more

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Oasis of Peace Park in Kyiv, the sleuths of Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed the bullet-resistant shields to protect the Indian PM after anti-India sentiment in Ukraine was conveyed by the Indian diaspora. No less than 60 SPG commandos led by Director SPG Alok Sharma were deployed at the Mahatma Gandhi statue venue after the PM's team was told about the anti-India sentiment prevailing in Ukraine due to New Delhi's perceived proximity to Russian president Vladimir Putin. It is learnt that the Indian SPG team was totally on alert during the seven-hour visit of the PM to Kyiv and bullet resistant shields were unfolded at the Park to foil any sniper as PM Modi walked into the Peace Park. Dig deeper The sleuths of Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed the bullet-resistant shields to protect PM Modi

Personnel of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) stopped Border Security Force (BSF) officers from building a cattle fence near the India-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar, north Bengal on Thursday evening, further straining relations between the two countries amidst the political turmoil in Dhaka. There was no violence, said people familiar with the matter, but the construction has now been put on hold and will be brought up during a meeting of the director generals of the two forces in Delhi this October. Another official said on condition of anonymity that the cattle fence was being built as per a 2012 agreement between the two countries. Dig deeper

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday evening. Their Roka ceremony took place in April this year, and Priyanka was a part of it, too. Priyanka arrived in India in the early hours of Friday. In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka was seen arriving at the event venue with her friend. For the occasion, she wore a shimmery pink saree and matching blouse. She opted for eye-catching jewellery, tied her hair into a bun and also carried a bag. Dig deeper

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's finest white-ball openers, has announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhawan, 38, clarified that although he's walking away from India colours, he hinted at continuing in league cricket – most prominently the IPL. Dhawan, who last played for India in December of 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh, goes out having scored 10,867 runs from 269 appearances, including 24 centuries, 44 fifties and as one of the lynchpins of Indian batting over the last decade. "As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support," Dhawan made the announcement on X. Dig deeper

