Morning brief: IITs reject Centre's plan to scrap JEE Advanced; and all the latest news

An April IIT Council meeting saw the Union government suggesting a common entrance exam. (Representative Image)

IITs reject Centre's plan to scrap JEE Advanced, have common exam for engineering colleges

An April IIT Council meeting saw the Union government suggesting that one way to lessen the pressure on students and lessen the hold of test-prep institutes over admission to the premier engineering institutions was to perhaps have one common entrance exam for all centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs) -- an idea that was promptly shot down by the IITs. Read more

'Fish rots from head': Mercenary chief's rants, explains Putin overthrow threat

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force fighting in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday he had been told he and his men would be regarded as traitors if they abandoned their positions in the city of Bakhmut. Read more

'Maybe if Pakistan had given a valid...': Ashwin's verdict on PCB's bizarre request to swap venues for WC games in India

The 2023 World Cup schedule is yet to officially announced. ICC still awaits the confirmation from Pakistan over their participation in the tournament slated to be held in India later this year. Read more

Ileana D'Cruz responds as fan asks her if she is worried about gaining weight due to pregnancy, talks about baby

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her firstborn, has responded to an Instagram user who asked her if she is worried about gaining weight. On Friday, the actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram where she answered several questions from her fans and followers. Read more

5 common symptoms of thyroid: Signs that your thyroid hormone levels are too low or high

The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions by producing and releasing hormones that control metabolism while thyroid disorder refers to a health condition in which the thyroid gland, the small butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck, does not function properly. Read more

