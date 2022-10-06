Morning brief: India to hoist Tricolour taller than Pak flag at Attari border, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to hoist Tricolour taller than Pakistani flag at Attari border

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to install the country’s tallest flag, 418-ft high, on the Attari border, a move that may result in an intensified flag war…read more.

Kerala: Nine killed, including five school children in bus collision

In a tragic incident, nine people, including five school children, died after their tourist bus crashed into another bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Palakkad…read more.

North Korea fires another missile toward sea, says South Korea's military

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Thursday toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s military said. The launch was the North’s sixth round of weapons firings in less than two…read more.

'Excited. Nervous. But...': Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli share pictures as Team India flies to Australia for T20 WC

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India departed for Australia in the early morning hours of October 6 to take part in the T20 World Cup. A 14-member Indian squad flied to Australia, as the…read more.

Exclusive| Andrew Scott and Joe Alwyn talk about the challenges of playing 13th century men in Catherine Called Birdy

Andrew Scott and Joe Alwyn have had a diverse filmography so far. Whether it is haunting Sherlock or serenading Fleabag, Andrew has done it all, and similarly Joe, has had his fair share of…read more.

Google's ‘Made by Google’ launch event today: How to watch it live?

Google's ‘Made by Google’ launch event will be held on Thursday in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City. The event will begin at 10am Eastern Time (7:30pm in India)…read more.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji's sindoor khela diaries. All pics

Durga Puja for this year ended on October 5. the festival – largest in the country for Bengalis – started on September 26 and went on for ten days. Durga Puja is also celebrated as Navratri…read more.

Teacher encourages students to say positive affirmations in mirror. Watch what they say

Teachers often come up with unusual yet interesting methods to help encourage students to be better versions of themselves. One such teacher is receiving lots of love after a…read more.

