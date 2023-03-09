Morning brief: Instagram down for thousands of users globally, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration.(REUTERS file)

Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Instagram services were down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social…read more.

'Put own house in order': India's stern message to Pakistan at UN

India on Wednesday delivered a stern message to Pakistan from the platform of the United Nations as it said the neighbouring country must put its own house in order before accusing India of human rights violation…read more.

Nepal set to hold Presidential elections today, result expected by evening

Nepal is set to vote for its new president on Thursday. The Election Commission on Wednesday announced preparations for the election to be complete and results expected at 7 PM (Local Time). "All preparations…read more.

'Colourful happy': Satish Kaushik's last tweet was from a Holi party with Javed Akhtar

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who died at the age of 67, shared his last post on Twitter on Holi. Taking to the social media platform, Satish on Tuesday posted several pictures as he celebrated the occasion with…read more.

Kriti Sanon's casual chic ensemble for the midweek is winning hearts

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to festive attires…read more.

