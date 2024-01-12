Morning briefing: Jaishankar, Blinken on ‘reckless’ Houthi attacks; Tesla's next step towards India; all latest news

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently held discussions on shared concerns regarding the reckless Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The talks, highlighted by the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, emphasized the disruptive nature of these attacks. The actions of the Houthis were seen as a threat to the free flow of commerce, posing risks to innocent mariners and violating international law. The dialogue underscored the importance of addressing these issues and ensuring stability in the affected regions. Dig deeper. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File)

Despite speculation about the announcement of a new Tesla plant in Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, it has been confirmed by government officials that Elon Musk will not be attending the event. Rahul Gupta, the Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, stated that while Elon Musk won't be present, Tesla is welcome to make investments in the state. The confirmation came on Wednesday amid ongoing interest in potential developments related to Tesla's presence in Gujarat.

Rohit Sharma, the veteran opener, made a highly anticipated return to T20I cricket for Team India, marking his first appearance since the disappointing World Cup 2022 exit to England. Leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit, alongside Shubman Gill, opened the innings in the series opener against Afghanistan at Mohali. This match marked Rohit's first T20I appearance in 14 months, and fans had high expectations from the experienced batsman.

At the success bash of their new brand, actor Nayanthara showered praise on her husband, director Vignesh Shivan. Grateful for his unwavering support, she acknowledged him as the driving force behind her achievements. In a refreshing reversal of traditional roles, Nayanthara highlighted the rarity of hearing about a man standing behind a successful woman. Blushing with appreciation, she credited Shivan for her current position, emphasizing the significance of his role in her journey. The couple's celebration not only marked the success of their brand but also showcased the strength of their partnership and mutual support in the entertainment industry.

Radico Khaitan's Indian single malt, Rampur Asava, secured the prestigious title of 'Best World Whisky' in the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards. Surpassing numerous scotch, American, and Irish whiskies in a blind-tasting competition judged by Barleycorn Society members such as Clay Risen, Wayne Curtis, Zach Johnston, Susan Reigler, and John McCarthy, Rampur Asava emerged victorious. The recognition came in the Spring and Fall Competition Top Spirits Of 2023, establishing the Indian single malt as a standout in the global whisky landscape. The award reflects the excellence of Rampur Asava and its triumph over diverse international competitors.