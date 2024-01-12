Nayanthara on Vignesh Shivan: ‘Behind every successful woman is a man like him’

Actor Nayanthara was all praise for her husband, director Vignesh Shivan at the success bash of their new brand. Talking about how it’s not often we hear of a man standing behind a successful woman but we often hear of vice versa, she blushed as she credited him for helping her get to the stage she is at today. (Also Read: Merry Christmas first reviews: Vignesh Shivan praises Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'outstanding performances') Nayanthara credited Vignesh for supporting her through it all(Instagram)

‘I haven’t seen that a lot’

The old adage goes, “Behind every successful man, there is a woman.” Nayanthara got candid about how Vignesh however was the man behind her success. “We have heard the phrase that there is a woman behind every man’s success. But it’s rare to see a man stand for a successful and happy woman. I haven’t seen that a lot,” she smiled, adding, “I met my husband through a film. We fell in love and got married because since the day I met him, he has only taught me to aim for bigger things.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

‘Vignesh pushes me to do better’

Nayanthara also stated that she believed Vignesh was the kind of man who did not question her decisions but pushed her to do more. “He has never questioned my decisions. I always thought it’s a good thing if people don’t question us. But, we also need a person to say ‘why aren’t you doing more, why are you stopping with this?’ I found that person in Vignesh,” she stated. The couple that met on the sets of 2015 Vignesh directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan dated for a few years and got married in 2022. The couple have twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

‘We are hesitant to speak of menstrual health’

The main agenda behind the success bash was to spread awareness about menstrual health and Nayanthara did just that. She spoke of how much society has changed but there’s a lot yet to be done. “Earlier we were hesitant even to utter the words sanitary napkins. But today, on this stage, I can talk about sanitary napkins in public without hesitation. We have come a long way as a society,” she said, adding, “However, we have a long way to go because many women are yet to be aware of menstrual health. Our aim now is to ensure we spread awareness.”

Upcoming work

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The film is at the centre of a controversy currently, hit with allegations of hurting religious sentiments. It has been pulled off Netflix.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place