Nayanthara completes 20 years in cinema, calls fans ‘heartbeat’ of her career

It has been 20 years this Christmas since Nayanthara first debuted on-screen with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Also starring Jayaram and Sheela in lead roles, the film saw her play a village belle called Gauri. The director, Sathyan Anthikkad, had seen a jewellery ad in a magazine featuring her and life completely changed for her after that. (Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Christmas with their twins Uyir and Ulagam) Nayanthara penned a sweet note for her fans on Instagram(Instagram)

A sweet note for fans

Nayanthara shared a sweet note for fans, crediting them for all the success. “This one goes out to YOU, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force and the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down,” she wrote, adding, “Without you this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far - you are special. (sic)”

She added that her fans are what added the magic when it came to her films. “You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it’s YOU I’m celebrating - the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades of cinema. Love, Always & Always, Yours Truly, Nayanthara. (sic)” Her husband, director Vignesh Shivan also shared the note on his Instagram stories, writing that she is just getting started.

Nayanthara’s career

In these two decades, Nayanthara had quite an interesting career. She acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, even Kannada projects, before debuting in Hindi this year with Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jawan. In these 20 years, she played leads that were girl-next-door, cameo appearances and even appeared in a couple of special numbers before picking roles that made her the hero of the story. Films like Netrikann and O2 proved that she could headline projects with ease. Nayanthara will soon be seen in the Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.

