Nayanthara decks up in red saree, shares happy pics with Vignesh Shivan as they perform puja together. See post

Nayanthara has treated fans to new photos of herself and filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and shared candid photos of the two praying. The actor wore a plain red saree with a black blouse, while Vignesh was in a yellow kurta outfit. The two posed for the camera in an outdoor space in one of the photos. Also read: Vignesh Shivan wishes Nayanthara on her birthday, shares glimpse of celebration with cake Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's new photos are being showered with love by fans.

Reactions to Nayanthara's post

Sharing the pictures of herself with Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara wrote in her caption, "Believe in the power of love, God and goodness (yellow and red heart emojis)."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Reacting to the photos, a fan commented, “How beautiful you look that too in 35+ age... just unbelievable.” A person also said, "You guys are my future manifestation (am not talking about fame or money)… it's about believing, growing and supporting... you guys share positivity with your every picture... may God bless you abundantly." Another said for Vignesh, "This guy won the lottery for life." One more comment read, “She is so lucky to get a gem of a person like Vignesh...”

Vignesh Shivan shared pics too

Meanwhile, Vignesh, too, shared similar photos on Instagram. He and Nayanthara, who welcomed their twins Uyir and Ulagam last year, looked lovingly at each other in one of the candid pictures the filmmaker shared. They stood in front of a tree and orange and yellow marigold decorations. He wrote in the caption, "If love had a face... @nayanthara... new beginnings."

Nayanthara and Vignesh's projects

Earlier this week, Vignesh Shivan had announced his next project, Love Insurance Corporation. The film features Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan in lead roles. Nayanthara, who was last seen in Nilesh Krishnaa’s film Annapoorani, has Mannangatti Since 1960 and Test as her upcoming projects.

She also made her Bollywood debut in September with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts of a very impressive ensemble cast – including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place