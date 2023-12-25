Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Christmas with their twins Uyir and Ulagam. See pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posted new pictures with their twin boys Uyir and Ulag as they celebrated their second Christmas together as a family. All of them looked adorable as they twinned, wearing red dresses and matching Santa caps. (Also read: Nayanthara decks up in red saree, shares happy pics with Vignesh Shivan as they perform puja together. See post) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared new pictures on Instagram.

Nayanthara and Vignesh share pictures from Christmas celebrations

Nayanthara and Vignesh shared pictures with their little ones in a joint post. In one of the photos, Nayanthara was seen trying to hold Uyir as he kept his eyes glued to something behind the camera. He also kept playing with a small toy in his hand.

In another picture, she was seen with her mother-in-law. Her baby boys sat on her lap while Nayanthara spread her arm around her and smiled for the camera. A second picture saw all of them together, along with Vignesh Shivan.

Captioning the joint post, Nayanthara and Vignesh wrote: "Merry Christmas (Christmas tree emoticon) to everyone who believes in love & prayers (red heart and folded hands emoticons). Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive."

Nayanthara and Vignesh had shown the kids' faces for the first time earlier this year in September. Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in Chennai in June last year. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and selected guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. The couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy earlier this year.

Nayanthara recently made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The Atlee film has crossed ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. She was last seen in Nilesh Krishnaa’s film Annapoorani, has Mannangatti Since 1960 and Test as her upcoming projects. Vignesh recently announced his next project, Love Insurance Corporation. The film features Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan in lead roles.

