Morning brief: Joe Biden meets priest who gave son last rites, moved to tears; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joe Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave son last rites: ‘He was crying’

U.S. President Joe Biden(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden was moved to tears after a chance meeting with the priest who performed the last rites for his son Beau Biden who died of brain cancer in 2015. Read more

Kapil Sibal on CBI summons to Arvind Kejriwal: 'Persecution on course'

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday described the move by the probe agency as “persecution”. Read more

Anupam Kher recalls Satish Kaushik telling him 'main abhi marne waala nahi hoon' hours before death; Anil Kapoor weeps

Anupam cried, on stage, while speaking at the event. Anil, who sat in the audience next to Rani Mukerji, also cried bitterly. Read more

Ananya Panday flies out of city in white and pink combo

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

