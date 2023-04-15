Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in festive attires, and also giving us major boss babe vibes in formal power suits, Ananya can do it all. The actor's sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. Ananya knows how to merge style and comfort together for every ensemble that she decks up in.be it for travel or for a fashion photoshoot, the actor keeps serving us with major fashion goals every time she makes a public appearance. Ananya Panday flies out of city in white and pink combo(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya, a day back, got into her travel shoes. The actor was spotted by paparazzi at Kalina Airport as she travelled out of the city. Ananya served us major casual fashion goals as she posed for the cameras before getting inside the airport. The actor knows how to fly in style – it has been proved by her airport looks that give us major goals for travel by merging comfort, style and sass together. Ananya, for the Friday fly, chose a casual comfortable attire and looked absolutely stunning in it. In a white cropped top and a pair of pink joggers, Ananya showed us how to embrace the Mumbai heat in style. The cropped top featured sleeveless details and a closed neckline. Showing off her toned midriff, Ananya teamed it with a pair of pink joggers as she smiled and waved at the cameras. Check out her airport look here.

Ananya posed for the cameras.

Ananya kept her travel look minimal in small silver earrings and monochrome shoes as she prepared for the flight from Kalina airport. The actor smiled with all her heart and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Ananya wore her tresses open in naturally straight locks with a middle part as she looked pretty as ever. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Ananya kept her makeup minimal and let her casuals do all the talking.

