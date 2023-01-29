Home / India News / Morning brief: Kerala governor's 'must call me Hindu' remark at Arya Samaj meet; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Kerala governor's 'must call me Hindu' remark at Arya Samaj meet; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan
ByHT News Desk

‘You must call me a Hindu’: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, a reformer-educationalist and founder of the Aligarh Muslim University, once urged to be called a Hindu. Read more

Answer on LIC, SBI's exposure to Adani stocks: BRS leaders to Modi govt

Leaders of the ruling BRS in Telangana on Saturday said the Hindenburg report on Adani Group and subsequent plunge witnessed by the market are extremely worrisome and the Centre needs to answer serious questions on the “large exposure” of LIC and SBI to Adani stocks. Read more

Balancing the diet: Essential nutrients for optimal health in children and women

Nutrition plays a vital role in the growth and development of children and women. Adequate intake of essential nutrients is necessary for maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases. Read more

Pathaan estimated box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 52 cr more in India; earns 212 crore in total

After Pathaan earned 57 crore crore nett on its opening day in India, the Shah Rukh Khan film once again minted more than 50 crore nett on its fourth day in cinemas, as per early estimates. Read more

Only one woman is singing in this viral video. Can you identify the real singer?

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen videos of people singing different hit tracks or original numbers. There are also several singing-related trends that have gone viral. Read more

'Half of the players don't even get to play. Rohit, Dravid, and selectors...': Ganguly on India's ODI World Cup chances

India may not have won an ICC trophy since 2013 but former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes they have the team to win the ODI World Cup in home conditions later this year. Read more

arif mohammed khan
