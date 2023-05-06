Morning brief: Lashkar's Sajjid Jutt module behind Rajouri terror attack, and all the latest news

Lashkar's Sajjid Jutt module behind Rajouri terror attack While the Indian Army has launched full-scale counter-terrorist operations in Kandi Forest in the Bhata Dhurian area of the Rajouri sector to avenge the killing of five of its troopers on Friday, the needle of suspicion for the attack is on Kotli (Occupied Kashmir) based module of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) group. Read more Security personnel near the site of the encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district.(HT_PRINT)

Congress slams Nadda for ‘India used to surrender’ remark: ‘Why such hatred’

The Congress on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Pratap Nadda for criticising India of the past, asking “why such hatred towards the country.” Read more

From Mumbai Dabbawalas to Sonam Kapoor: Indians at King Charles' coronation

The enthronement ceremony of King Charles III as the 40th monarch of Britain will be witnessed by guests from all the world including heads of states, foreign royals like Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among other dignitaries and politicians. Read more

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's World Lead 88.67m throw that helped him continue global domination at Doha Diamond League

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made a winning start to the year, as he clinched the Doha Diamond League title on Saturday night. Watch here

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story review: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest star in this royal romance that delivers

Netflix's newest series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story reminds us that it is 'fiction inspired by fact' and that 'liberties taken by the author are quite intentional'. Read more

Maternal mental health at work: Here's how women can achieve work-life balance during the postpartum period

Pregnancy is life-altering but it can be overwhelming for many women as they will be unable to cope-up with the challenges that occur during pregnancy and the postpartum period thus, it is the need of the hour that the family members and organisations should support them and makes their life easy. As per studies, how an organization handles a mother’s return to work can have a dramatic impact on her mental health. Read more

